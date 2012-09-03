FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania delays offshore licensing round -regulator
September 3, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Tanzania delays offshore licensing round -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Tanzania has delayed a licensing round for nine deep-sea oil and gas blocks previously set for this month until a parliamentary vote on a new gas policy in October, the state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) said.

“It is anticipated that the roadshow schedule will start again immediately after the Parliamentary Ratification,” TPDC said in an undated statement seen by Reuters on Monday.

East Africa has been a hotbed of hydrocarbon exploration in recent years after substantial deposits of crude were found in Uganda in 2006, and recent major gas discoveries in Tanzania and Mozambique. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa and Jason Neely)

