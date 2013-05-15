Tanzania says to hold exploration licensing round in Oct

NAIROBI, May 15 (Reuters) - Tanzania plans to hold an oil and gas exploration licensing round in October at which it will offer seven deep offshore blocks and one onshore block to explorers, state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation said.

TPDC said in an undated notice on its website that the round was a revival of an auction slated for September 2012 that was postponed as Tanzania formulated a new oil and gas policy. The round will be launched on Oct. 25 and will run until May 15, 2014.