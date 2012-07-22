Zanzibar says 145 people were killed in ferry disaster last week

DAR ES SALAAM, July 22 (Reuters) - Authorities in Zanzibar said on Sunday that 145 people had been killed in last week’s ferry disaster in the Indian Ocean, a day after the operation to find survivors was called off.

The overcrowded MV Skagit/Kalama, which had also been carrying some foreigners, was en route to Zanzibar, a popular tourist destination, from mainland Tanzania last Wednesday when it capsized and sank.

“We have recovered five more bodies today, bringing the total number of bodies found so far to 73. The ferry had 290 people onboard and 145 were rescued, which means that 72 people are still unaccounted for,” Mohammed Mhina, a spokesman for Zanzibar police, told Reuters.

“It has now been four days since the ferry capsized - it’s impossible to find any more survivors. Those who are still missing are presumed dead, so the ongoing operation is for the recovery of bodies rather than a search for survivors.”

Police said they had arrested six suspects on Sunday as part of an investigation into the ferry disaster.

“The owner of the boat, Saidi Abdulrahman, and the captain of the vessel who survived the accident, Mussa Makame Mussa, and four other crew members have been arrested,” said Mhina.

“Investigations into the cause of the accident are still proceeding and the suspects will be taken to court if found with a criminal case to answer.”

On Friday, riot police clashed with supporters of a separatist Islamist group in Zanzibar who had gathered at a mosque to pray for victims of the disaster.

Police said they had arrested 43 members of the Uamsho (Awakening) group following the violence.

Some of the victims’ relatives have vented anger at the authorities for what they say were lax safety regulations which did not appear to have been improved since last September when more than 200 people were killed in another ferry accident in what was Zanzibar’s worst maritime disaster. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Andrew Osborn)