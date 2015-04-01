Tanzania regulator raises fuel prices on higher import costs

DAR ES SALAAM, April 1 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s energy regulator raised fuel prices on Wednesday, saying this was due to higher international crude oil and refined product prices, raising the likelihood of higher inflation.

Fuel prices have a big effect on the rate of inflation in east Africa’s second-biggest economy, which fell to 4.0 percent year-on-year in January from 4.8 percent the previous month.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) raised the retail price of petrol by 6.23 percent and the price of diesel by 6.98 percent.

Maximum kerosene prices were raised 8.65 percent in the latest monthly price caps, which take immediate effect.

“To a large extent, the increase of these prices has been caused by an increase in prices of petroleum products in the world market during the month of February,” EWURA said.

The regulator increased the price of petrol in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam by 103 shillings per litre to 1,755 shillings, and the price of diesel in the capital by 109 shillings to 1,672 shillings.

Kerosene prices in the commercial capital rose 132 shillings to 1,655 shillings per litre. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Pravin Char)