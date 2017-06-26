By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, June 26 Tanzania banned grain
exports on Monday in a bid to stem rising local prices and rein
in inflation, as well as boost the country's nascent food
processing industry.
Food is the biggest driver of inflation in the East African
nation, which exported more than 1.5 million tonnes of cereals
to neighbours in 2016, the agriculture ministry has estimated.
Government officials have also previously warned that, with
the trade largely unregulated, food exports were causing
shortages in the local market and threatened to drive up the
rate of inflation even further.
"From today onwards, it is strictly prohibited for anyone to
export food crops," Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said in a
statement, adding the move aimed at "encouraging the
construction of (food processing) industries in the country,"
"Anyone who is arrested trying to smuggle food out of the
country will have both his consignment and the vehicle used in
the smuggling operation nationalised," he added.
Tanzania's inflation rate slowed to 6.1 percent year-on-year
in May from 6.4 percent a month earlier, but remains higher than
the country's mid-term target of 5 percent.
Despite producing around 3 million tonnes of surplus food in
the 2015/16 harvest season, officials say unregulated exports
have dwindled food reserves in a nation struggling with drought.
In February, the government said over 1 million Tanzanians
were facing food shortages in the country of over 50 million.
In a report, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation
(FAO) said drought in East Africa has sent prices of staples
such as maize and sorghum soaring in the region, reaching record
and near-record levels in parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia,
South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.
The body said crops in East Africa had been depleted by
drought exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon that ended
last year, and poor and erratic rainfall in recent months.
(Editing by Aaron Maasho, editing by David Evans)