TABLE-Tanzania April inflation slows to 18.7 pct
May 15, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Tanzania April inflation slows to 18.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, May 15 (Reuters) - Tanzania's year-on-year
inflation rate fell to 18.7 percent in April from
19.0 percent in March, the fourth conseuctive fall, the National
Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.	
    Following is a breakdown of the CPI data:	
       	
MAIN GROUP                       WEIGHT    % CHANGE     % CHANGE	
                                               VS          VS  	
                                           ONE MONTH    12-MONTH
 	
Food & non-alcoholic  	
beverages                          47.8         0.8         25.3	
Alcoholic & Tobacco                 3.3         0.1          9.3
 	
Clothing & Footwear                 6.7         0.8         15.4
 	
Housing, water, electricity,  	
gas and other fuel                  9.2         2.0         16.2
 	
Furnishing, housing equipment,  	
& routine maintenance of the house  6.7        0.3          9.1 	
Health                              0.9         0.5          3.2
  	
Transport                           9.5         0.7          8.6
 	
Communication                       2.1         0.1         -0.7
  	
Recreation & Culture                1.3         0.1          9.1
 	
Education                           1.7         0.0          4.7
 	
Restaurants & hotels                6.4         0.7         18.8
 	
Miscellaneous goods & services      4.5         0.6         12.8
 	
ALL ITEMS INDEX                   100.0         0.8         18.7	
	
 (Editing by David Clarke)

