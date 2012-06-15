FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tanzania inflation slows to 18.2 percent in May
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 15, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Tanzania inflation slows to 18.2 percent in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

DAR ES SALAAM, June 15 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s year-on-year inflation rate fell for a fifth straight month in May to 18.2 percent from 18.7 percent a month earlier, thanks to lower increases in the cost of commodities.

The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent in May from the previous month, down from a 0.8 percent rise in April.

The food component, which accounts for 47.78 percent of the basket of goods used to measure inflation, also rose 0.4 percent in May, down from 0.8 percent in April. The year-on-year rate of food inflation remained unchanged at 25.3 percent.

The government’s aim is for inflation to fall to single digits by the end of 2012, although analysts say prices are not yet slowing at a sufficient pace for this target to be hit.

Like other east African countries, inflation in Tanzania was driven higher last year by global food and fuel costs, exacerbated by poor rains that both hit harvests and local hydropower production. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.