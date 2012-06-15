FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Tanzania May inflation slows to 18.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 15, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Tanzania May inflation slows to 18.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, June 15 (Reuters) - Tanzania's year-on-year
inflation rate slowed to 18.2 percent in May from
18.7 percent in April, the fifth conseuctive fall, the National
Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. 	
    Following is a breakdown of the CPI data:	
       	
MAIN GROUP                       WEIGHT    % CHANGE     % CHANGE	
                                               VS          VS  	
                                           ONE MONTH    12-MONTH
 	
Food & non-alcoholic  	
beverages                          47.8         0.4         25.3	
Alcoholic & Tobacco                 3.3         0.2          8.7
 	
Clothing & Footwear                 6.7         0.6         15.5
 	
Housing, water, electricity,  	
gas and other fuel                  9.2         0.5         14.7
 	
Furnishing, housing equipment,  	
& routine maintenance of the house  6.7         0.3          9.1	
Health                              0.9         0.3          3.2
  	
Transport                           9.5        -0.1          6.7
 	
Communication                       2.1         0.0         -0.7
  	
Recreation & Culture                1.3         0.1          9.2
 	
Education                           1.7         0.0          4.7
 	
Restaurants & hotels                6.4         0.5         17.5
 	
Miscellaneous goods & services      4.5         0.5         13.2
 	
ALL ITEMS INDEX                   100.0         0.4         18.2	
	
 (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.