TABLE-Tanzania March inflation slows to 19 pct
April 16, 2012

TABLE-Tanzania March inflation slows to 19 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, April 16 (Reuters) - Tanzania's year-on-year
inflation rate fell to 19.0 percent in March from
19.4 percent in February, the third conseuctive fall, due to a
decrease in food and energy costs, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Monday. 	
    Following is a breakdown of the CPI data:	
       	
MAIN GROUP                     WEIGHT     % CHANGE      % CHANGE	
                                              VS           VS  	
                                          ONE MONTH     12-MONTH
 	
Food & non-alcoholic  	
beverages                        47.8         0.7         25.7  	
Alcoholic & Tobacco               3.3         1.3          9.3  	
Clothing & Footwear               6.7         1.6         15.0  	
Housing, water, electricity,  	
gas and other fuel                9.2         1.2         17.4  	
Furnishing, housing equipment,  	
& routine maintenance of the house 6.7        1.2          9.0  	
Health                            0.9         0.4          2.8  	
Transport                         9.5         1.5          9.7  	
Communication                     2.1         0.1         -0.7  	
Recreation & Culture              1.3         0.5          9.1  	
Education                         1.7         0.0          4.8  	
Restaurants & hotels              6.4         2.6         18.2  	
Miscellaneous goods & services    4.5         1.4         12.3  	
ALL ITEMS INDEX                 100.00        1.0         19.0  	
   	
   	
	
 (Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

