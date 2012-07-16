FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Tanzania June inflation slows to 17.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 16, 2012 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Tanzania June inflation slows to 17.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to fix format)
    DAR ES SALAAM, July 16 (Reuters) - Tanzania's year-on-year
inflation rate slowed to 17.4 percent in June from 18.2 percent
in May, the sixth consecutive fall, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Monday. 
    
       Following is a breakdown of the CPI data:
    
MAIN GROUP               WEIGHT    % CHANGE     % CHANGE 
                                       VS          VS       
                                    ONE MONTH    12-MONTH

     
Food & non-alcoholic  
beverages                47.8        -0.4         23.5 

Alcohol & Tobacco         3.3         2.9         11.7

Clothing & Footwear       6.7         0.2         15.1

Housing, water, electricity,       
gas and other fuel        9.2         1.1         14.6

Furnishing, housing equipment,     
& routine maintenance 
of the house              6.7         0.7          9.0 

Health                    0.9         0.1          3.3

Transport                 9.5         0.1          5.9

Communication             2.1        -0.1         -0.9

Recreation & Culture      1.3         3.1         11.7
    
Education                 1.7         0.0          4.7

Restaurants & hotels      6.4         0.2         17.8

Miscellaneous goods & services      
                          4.5         0.3         13.1

  
ALL ITEMS INDEX         100.0         0.1         17.4 
     

 (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.