REFILE-TABLE-Tanzania June inflation slows to 17.4 pct

(Refiles to fix format) DAR ES SALAAM, July 16 (Reuters) - Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate slowed to 17.4 percent in June from 18.2 percent in May, the sixth consecutive fall, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. Following is a breakdown of the CPI data: MAIN GROUP WEIGHT % CHANGE % CHANGE VS VS ONE MONTH 12-MONTH Food & non-alcoholic beverages 47.8 -0.4 23.5 Alcohol & Tobacco 3.3 2.9 11.7 Clothing & Footwear 6.7 0.2 15.1 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel 9.2 1.1 14.6 Furnishing, housing equipment, & routine maintenance of the house 6.7 0.7 9.0 Health 0.9 0.1 3.3 Transport 9.5 0.1 5.9 Communication 2.1 -0.1 -0.9 Recreation & Culture 1.3 3.1 11.7 Education 1.7 0.0 4.7 Restaurants & hotels 6.4 0.2 17.8 Miscellaneous goods & services 4.5 0.3 13.1 ALL ITEMS INDEX 100.0 0.1 17.4 (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)