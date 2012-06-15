FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania inflation slows to 18.2 percent in May
June 15, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Tanzania inflation slows to 18.2 percent in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, June 15 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s year-on-year inflation rate fell to 18.2 percent in May from 18.7 percent a month earlier thanks to lower increases in the cost of commodities, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent in May from the previous month. The food component, which accounts for 47.78 percent of the basket of goods used to measure inflation, also rose 0.4 percent in May, down from 0.8 percent in April.

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by David Clarke

