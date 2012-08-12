FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zanzibar confirms it re-flagged 36 Iran ships, to deregister them
August 12, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Zanzibar confirms it re-flagged 36 Iran ships, to deregister them

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Tanzania said a shipping agent based in Dubai had reflagged 36 Iranian oil tankers with the Tanzanian flag without the country’s knowledge and approval.

Tanzania said it was now in the process of de-registering the vessels after an investigation into the origin of the ships concluded they were originally from Iran.

A report with the investigation’s findings was discussed in the House of Representatives of Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous part of Tanzania late on Friday, and the minutes of that debate were seen by Reuters late on Saturday.

Tanzania launched an investigation last month over accusations that it had reflagged oil tankers from Iran and asked the United States and the European Union to help it verify the origin of the oil tankers flying the east African country’s flag.

