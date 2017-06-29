(Updates with quotes, context)
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, June 29 The Tanzanian government
submitted three bills to parliament on Thursday which would
allow it to force mining and energy companies to re-negotiate
the terms of their contracts as part of a presidential drive to
increase revenue.
The bills, expected to be fast-tracked, will affect
multinationals and follow the recommendations of a committee
investigating the east African country's gold industry.
The committee called for an urgent overhaul of the country's
mining, gas and fiscal codes.
The three bills, which cover natural resources contracts,
sovereignty and amend existing laws, would allow the government
to renegotiate or dissolve contracts.
International companies plan to build a $30 billion
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in partnership with
state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation.
They include BG Group, part of Royal Dutch Shell,
Exxon Mobil, Statoil and Ophir Energy.
The bill on natural wealth and resources reads: "Where the
government has served notice of intention to re-negotiate the
arrangement or agreement ...and the other party fails to agree
to re-negotiate the unconscionable terms or no agreement is
reached ...such terms shall cease to have effect and shall by
treated as having been expunged."
It defines "unconscionable terms" as anything that is
"contrary to good conscience and the enforceability of which
jeopardises the interests of the people" of Tanzania.
The parliamentary session has been extended for several days
to allow lawmakers to study the bills and approve them, National
Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai said.
Tanzania is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer and has
made vast natural gas discoveries but remains one of the poorest
countries in the world.
Mining companies that could be affected by the proposed law
changes include AngloGold Ashanti, Acacia Mining Plc
and Petra Diamonds.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala,; writing by Katharine
Houreld; editing by Ed Osmond and Jason Neely)