FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tanzania's shilling at record low, corporate dollar demand weighs
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Tanzania's shilling at record low, corporate dollar demand weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 16 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s shilling fell to a record low against the dollar of 1,890/1,900 on Thursday, weighed down by demand for the U.S. currency from energy firms and manufacturers, traders said.

“This is the weakest level the Tanzanian shilling has been in history,” said Mohamed Laseko, a trader at CRDB Bank.

Inflows of foreign exchange have been modest from agriculture exports and tourism, now in a low season for arrivals. In addition, a globally stronger dollar has hurt Tanzania’s shilling and other regional currencies.

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.