Tanzanian president sacks finance, energy ministers
May 4, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Tanzanian president sacks finance, energy ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, May 4 (Reuters) - Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete axed the country’s finance and energy ministers on Friday in a reshuffle that had been widely expected due to growing public and opposition discontent over graft allegations.

William Mgimwa was named as the new finance minister, replacing Mustafa Mkulo, while Sospeter Muhongo was appointed as energy and minerals minister to replace William Ngeleja, according to a government statement. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by David Clarke)

