UPDATE 1-Former World Bank economist Mpango named Tanzanian finance minister
December 23, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Former World Bank economist Mpango named Tanzanian finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background on minister’s experience)

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has appointed former World Bank economist Philip Mpango as minister for finance and planning, the presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

Mpango is currently acting chief of the Tanzania Revenue Authority, after Magufuli suspended the previous head pending investigations into alleged corruption. He has also headed the presidential Economic Advisory Unit.

Magufuli also appointed Jumanne Maghembe as minister for natural resources and tourism and Makame Mbarawa as minister for works, transport and communications. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

