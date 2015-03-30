FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania says to spend $14 bln on new rail network in next five years
March 30, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Tanzania says to spend $14 bln on new rail network in next five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, March 30 (Reuters) - Tanzania plans to spend $14.2 billion to construct a new rail network in the next five years financed with commercial loans, the transport minister said, as the country aims to become a regional transport hub.

“This will be the single biggest project ever to be implemented by the Tanzanian government since our country’s independence,” Transport Minister Samuel Sitta said in a statement seen by Reuters on Monday, referring to the year 1961.

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
