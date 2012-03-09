Tanzania doctors ignore order to stop striking

* More than 1,000 doctors on strike over pay

* Govt has so far refused to meet demands

* President to outline govt position on Saturday

DAR ES SALAAM, March 9 (Reuters) - Hundreds of doctors striking over pay in Tanzania ignored a court order to return to work on Friday, forcing hospitals across the country to turn away patients and suspend normal services.

Hospital doctors started the strike on Wednesday in order to secure higher pay, complaining they were struggling to cope with rising living costs for basic goods and services.

More than 1,000 members of the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT) have stopped work. On top of higher pay, they are demanding the immediate sacking of health minister Hadji Mponda and his deputy, Lucy Nkya.

Tanzanian Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda has refused to sack anyone, however, saying the government will not take orders from doctors. The government obtained a court order to force the disgruntled doctors to return to work on Friday.

But only a handful appear to have complied, causing severe disruption to the provision of basic medical services. Many public hospitals in Tanzania, east Africa’s second-biggest economy, were affected.

Local television stations showed footage of hundreds of patients being turned away at public hospitals in Dar es Salaam and at other major towns across the country on Friday, including Mwanza, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Iringa and Mbeya.

The country’s largest referral hospital in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam is now only accepting patients in critical condition.

“The strike has forced us to suspend all outpatient services. We are now treating in-patients and emergency cases only,” Jumaa Almasi, spokesman of the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI), told Reuters.

“Normal hospital services have been suspended until further notice. Out of 72 doctors at this hospital, only 10 are currently working on duty as a result of the strike.”

OTHER WORKERS ALSO UNHAPPY

Doctors are not the only ones worried after food and fuel prices surged in 2011. Teachers and some other public sector workers are also threatening industrial action.

Health workers in neighbouring Kenya are also on strike this week for similar reasons, and anger over higher costs of living sparked weeks of violent protests in Uganda last year.

Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete is expected to address the nation on Saturday and outline the government’s position on the doctors’ demands.

In February, Tanzanian members of parliament were forced to abandon plans for a 185 percent hike in sitting allowances following a public outcry after the move.

Tanzania’s inflation rate hovered near 20 percent at the end of 2011. But the government hopes to bring it down to single digits by June this year. (Editing by David Clarke and Andrew Osborn)