Tanzania 91-day Treasury bill yield slips to 7.82 pct
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Tanzania 91-day Treasury bill yield slips to 7.82 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, July 15 (Reuters) - The weighted average
yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bill edged lower to 7.82
percent at an auction on Wednesday from 7.86 percent at the last
sale two weeks ago, the central bank said.
    The Bank of Tanzania accepted a total of 6.567 billion
shillings ($3.07 million) worth of bids at the auction for the
debt, which came in a range of maturities. It had sought to
borrow 135 billion shillings.
    Complete auction results were as follows:

MATURITY                  35-DAY    91-DAY    182-DAY    364-DAY

WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE
THIS AUCTION           99.40        98.09       94.05     88.05
LAST AUCTION           99.45        98.08      94.34      88.20
WEIGHTED AVERAGE YIELD (PCT)
THIS AUCTION           6.30           7.82      12.69     13.61
LAST AUCTION           5.77           7.86      12.03     13.41
SUCCESSFUL BIDS (MLNS)
THIS AUCTION        1,504 .00   2,336.20    662.40    2,065.00
LAST AUCTION        3,000.00    8,000.00   5,000.00   3,000.00

 

For full results, click here


($1 = 2,140.0000 Tanzanian shillings)

 (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
