Tanzania 91-day Treasury bill yield slips to 7.82 pct

DAR ES SALAAM, July 15 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bill edged lower to 7.82 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 7.86 percent at the last sale two weeks ago, the central bank said. The Bank of Tanzania accepted a total of 6.567 billion shillings ($3.07 million) worth of bids at the auction for the debt, which came in a range of maturities. It had sought to borrow 135 billion shillings. Complete auction results were as follows: MATURITY 35-DAY 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE THIS AUCTION 99.40 98.09 94.05 88.05 LAST AUCTION 99.45 98.08 94.34 88.20 WEIGHTED AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) THIS AUCTION 6.30 7.82 12.69 13.61 LAST AUCTION 5.77 7.86 12.03 13.41 SUCCESSFUL BIDS (MLNS) THIS AUCTION 1,504 .00 2,336.20 662.40 2,065.00 LAST AUCTION 3,000.00 8,000.00 5,000.00 3,000.00 For full results, click here ($1 = 2,140.0000 Tanzanian shillings) (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, editing by Larry King)