Tanzania-Zambia railway workers end strike, losses mount
#Africa
September 9, 2013 / 5:29 PM / in 4 years

Tanzania-Zambia railway workers end strike, losses mount

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) resumed operations on Monday after more than 1,000 Tanzanian workers ended a two-week strike, the company said.

The strike over unpaid wages by 1,067 workers crippled operations at the loss-making railway, which is used to transport copper from Zambia to Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam port for export.

TAZARA said it suffered losses of more than $1.4 million from the disruption.

Spokesman Conrad Simuchile said salary arrears were cleared after the Zambian and Tanzanian governments made payments totalling more than $6 million.

The Chinese-built railway has suffered from falling cargo traffic and years of inadequate investment by the two state shareholders.

Simuchile said that over the past eight months revenue had averaged $1.53 million per month against an estimated average expenditure exceeding $2.5 million, of which salaries alone constituted an average of $1.3 million.

The 1,860 km railway had previously threatened to sack all striking workers in Tanzania if they did not return to work, saying their salary arrears were being resolved. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Mike Collett-White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
