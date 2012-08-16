FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

Loss-making TAP says H1 revenue up 9 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Portuguese airline TAP, set to be privatised, said first-half revenue rose 9 percent on passenger numbers up 5 percent, as it posted a net loss of 112 million euros ($138 million) because of seasonal trading, staff strikes and higher fuel costs.

TAP, which has a fleet of 55 Airbus aircraft, said on Thursday it expected a notable improvement in the second half.

First-half revenue was 1.08 billion euros as it carried 4.71 million passengers.

On Aug. 2, the government gave the go-ahead to the long-planned privatisation of TAP, saying it favoured a buyer who would maintain its status as the country’s flag carrier. The sale was slated to take place by the year-end.

The carrier has attracted interest from several international operators, including British Airways owner International Airlines Group, thanks to fast-growing routes to Africa and South America. German carrier Lufthansa has also said it may be interested in TAP. ($1 = 0.8089 euro) (Reporting By Patricia Rua; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Dan Lalor)

