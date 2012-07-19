FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Enel interested in 10-20 pct of TAP-source
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 19, 2012

Italy's Enel interested in 10-20 pct of TAP-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS/ROME, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest power utility, Enel, is interested in taking a stake of between 10 and 20 percent in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) gas pipeline project, an industry source close to TAP said on Thursday.

“Enel has shown an interest in buying a 10-20 percent share of TAP. An expression of interest from Enel could come out in autumn when an interministerial agreement between Italy, Greece and Albania is supposed to be signed on TAP,” the source said.

An Enel spokeswoman confirmed the group’s interest in joining the project but declined to comment on the size of a stake.

Separately, Italy’s Industry Minister Corrado Passera said in Rome the government was committed to make the project interesting to all parties involved and bring more gas into Italy. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Alberto Sisto)

