FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Online food ordering service Tapingo raises $22 million
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 2, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Online food ordering service Tapingo raises $22 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 (Reuters) - Mobile food ordering service Tapingo said on Thursday it has raised $22 million in funding, as competition heats up in the market for online delivery services.

The San Francisco company will use the funding to expand beyond the college market. The smartphone app, which is available on 85 U.S. college campuses, allows consumers to order food from a shop or restaurant and pick the order up without waiting in line.

Investors in the new funding round include Qualcomm Inc’s venture capital division, DCM Ventures and Khosla Ventures.

Tapingo recently began offering delivery services and the company aims to expand the number of businesses it works with.

Online food ordering and delivery is an increasingly crowded market with companies such as GubHub Inc, Postmates and Caviar. Established Internet companies such as Google Inc and Amazon.com Inc also have same-day delivery services for groceries and other goods. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.