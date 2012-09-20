Online news aggregator Mediafed buys Taptu in mobile push

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mediafed, a London-based company which aggregates news on the internet, has bought rival Taptu for an undisclosed sum to expand its business via smartphones and tablet computers, it said on Thursday.

Mediafed has built a profitable business based on selling advertisements targeting some 140 million users of its RSS news feeds, and sharing the ad revenues with 1,200 publishers.

It hopes the same business model will help Taptu to stand out among its many rivals.

“There’s quite a lot of newsreaders out there, but they have not been able to make cash register ring,” said Taptu CEO, Mitch Lazar.

Taptu’s smartphone and tablet application allows its more than 1 million users to aggregate and manage different news sources into one, similar to more popular apps like Flipboard, which last month reached 20 million users.

Taptu, which started as a mobile search company in 2007, has raised $20 million from venture capital investors.