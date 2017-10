LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) has hired BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered for a US dollar bond, which is slated to come before the end of the year, according to sources away from the deal. The four banks declined to comment.

The energy and utility firm is 75% owned by the Abu Dhabi government. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers)