FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's TAQA gets nod for Dutch gas facility
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 2, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Abu Dhabi's TAQA gets nod for Dutch gas facility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), the state-run oil and gas utility firm, has received approval from the Dutch government for the construction of a gas storage facility in Dutch’s Bergermeer field, it said on Wednesday.

TAQA, operator of the Bergermeer gas storage project, received the approval from the Dutch Council of State, it said in a statement.

The Bergermeer project, Europe’s biggest gas storage facility, is a key part of Netherlands’ ambition to become a gas hub once it stops exporting gas in 2025.

But, despite the Dutch government’s commitment, the project, has faced delays.

The highest administrative court decided to put a halt on construction because of environmental concerns, and asked for additional tests.

“The decision of the Council of State is the final stage of a transparent and meticulous process in which environmental concerns have been of the absolute highest priority,” TAQA said.

The company will shortly commence preparatory work for the facility, it said. TAQA is also involved in an offshore gas production project in the Dutch North Sea. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Dinesh Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.