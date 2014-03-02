TAQA says enterprise value of India acquisition is $1.6 bln

ABU DHABI, March 2 (Reuters) - The enterprise value of two Indian hydroeletric power plants which a consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) is buying, including equity and debt which the group will take over, is about $1.6 billion, a TAQA spokesman said on Sunday.

The consortium is acquiring the plants from Jaiprakash Power Ventures. Earlier, TAQA said the group would spend about $616 million on the equity part of the acquisition. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)