FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAQA says enterprise value of India acquisition is $1.6 bln
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 2, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 4 years ago

TAQA says enterprise value of India acquisition is $1.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 2 (Reuters) - The enterprise value of two Indian hydroeletric power plants which a consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) is buying, including equity and debt which the group will take over, is about $1.6 billion, a TAQA spokesman said on Sunday.

The consortium is acquiring the plants from Jaiprakash Power Ventures. Earlier, TAQA said the group would spend about $616 million on the equity part of the acquisition. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.