TAQA's Canadian unit lays off 5 pct of staff in reorganization
January 28, 2013 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

TAQA's Canadian unit lays off 5 pct of staff in reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian unit of Abu Dhabi National Energy Co said on Monday it has laid off 50 of its 950 employees as it restructures operations in the country.

TAQA North, which produces nearly 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from oil and gas fields in Western Canada, said the firings came as it consolidated operations and were not in response to low Canadian oil and natural gas prices.

Leroy McKinnon, a spokesman for the company, said employees were informed of the layoffs last week.

