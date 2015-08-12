FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's TAQA close to signing $3.1 bln loan - sources
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's TAQA close to signing $3.1 bln loan - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI/ABU DHABI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) is close to completing a $3.1 billion five-year loan which will be used to consolidate existing debts into a new, lower-cost facility, three sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The transaction has been finalised by the banks backing the loan, but the firm is still waiting for the assent of the emirate’s Debt Management Office (DMO) before it can formally sign the deal, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is not public.

The DMO needs to approve all fundraising activity by Abu Dhabi government-related entities, under rules introduced to prevent excessive borrowing by state companies.

TAQA, which is 74 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government and which reports its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, declined to comment. (Reporting by David French and Stanley Carvalho; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.