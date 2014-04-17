Abu Dhabi's TAQA signs yen loan to help repay upcoming debt

DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) said on Thursday it had signed a 20.5 billion yen ($200.4 million) loan with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi which would be used to refinance an existing obligation.

The majority state-owned energy firm said it had swapped the loan, priced at 60 basis points over Japanese Libor, into U.S. dollars and would use the funds to refinance a portion of a $1.2 billion bond which is due to mature in September. ($1 = 102.2750 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)