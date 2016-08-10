Abu Dhabi's TAQA Q2 net loss widens to 588 mln dirhams

ABU DHABI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), the state-owned oil explorer and power supplier, on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net loss of 588 million dirhams ($160.2 million), as it was hit by low oil prices.

This compares with a net loss of 421 million dirhams in the same quarter of last year, TAQA said in a bourse filing.

Revenues from oil and gas fell to 1.04 billion dirhams in the second quarter versus 1.59 billion dirhams in the prior-year period.