Abu Dhabi's TAQA prices $215 mln ringgit Islamic bond
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 6 years ago

Abu Dhabi's TAQA prices $215 mln ringgit Islamic bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) priced a 650 million Malaysian ringgit-denominated Islamic bond, or sukuk, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The ten-year sukuk, which is worth the equivalent of $215 million, carried a 4.65 percent profit rate, the statement added.

Standard Chartered was the lead arranger for the sukuk.

The sukuk was part of the firm’s 3.5 billion Malaysian ringgit sukuk programme, which was established late last year. ($1 = 3.0125 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

