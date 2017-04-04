FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Abu Dhabi Water & Electricty Authority raises stake in Taqa to 74 pct from 52.38 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 5 months ago

Abu Dhabi Water & Electricty Authority raises stake in Taqa to 74 pct from 52.38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, April 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority (Adwea) has raised its stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (Taqa) to 74 percent from 52.38 percent, a Taqa spokesman said.

As the founder shareholder of energy firm Taqa, Adwea bought the 21.67 percent shareholding held by the Fund for the support of Farm Owners.

"Adwea has always been an active shareholder and this is a positive consolidation of its shareholding," a spokesman of Taqa told Reuters on Tuesday.

Taqa's share price soared on Sunday and Monday on investor hopes that the support from Abu Dhabi could help the company turn a corner after it reported a big loss in its last financial year. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.