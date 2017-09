Jan 22 (Reuters) - Taraf :

* Says Alkim Basim Yayin sells 484,800 shares at 886,417 lira ($382,571)

* Says Alkim Basim Yayin now holds 46.09 percent down from 51.14 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3170 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)