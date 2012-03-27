FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Targacept reports mixed data from two trials
March 27, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Targacept reports mixed data from two trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Says asthma trial meets main goals

* Says diabetes trial did not meet main goal

* Targacept drops development of drug for diabetes

March 27 (Reuters) - Targacept said an experimental drug proved effective in a mid-stage asthma trial, but failed to meet the main goal in another trial for type 2 diabetes.

The company said it will not pursue further development of the drug, codenamed TC-6987, as a treatment for diabetes.

Last week, Targacept suffered a major setback after partner AstraZeneca dropped plans to seek regulatory approval for an antidepressant drug that they were developing.

Targacept shares were down 4 percent at $5.15 in premarket trade. They closed at $5.39 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

