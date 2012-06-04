FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Biopharma company Targacept says CEO resigns
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Biopharma company Targacept says CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Newly created office to look after CEO’s duties

* Three executives named to new office

* Shares up 2 pct

June 4 (Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical company Targacept Inc said Chief Executive Donald deBethizy has resigned, and that it has created a team of executives led by Chairman Mark Skaletsky to temporarily assume the CEO’s responsibilities.

Targacept, which cut 46 percent of its workforce in April, said it would immediately start the search for a new CEO to replace deBethizy, who had been CEO since 2000.

The layoff of 65 workers followed disappointing results from the company’s experimental drug, TC-6987, for diabetes and asthma in two separate mid-stage trials.

Targacept shares were up 2 percent at $4.22 in early trading on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.