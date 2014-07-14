FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Targacept ends Alzheimer's drug trial after mid-stage failure
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Targacept ends Alzheimer's drug trial after mid-stage failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

July 14 (Reuters) - Targacept Inc said it was ending a mid-stage trial on its Alzheimer’s drug as it did not show superiority over standard medication, sending its shares down as much as 19.8 percent.

The drug, TC-1734, which was being tested against Pfizer Inc’s donepezil, had earlier failed another mid-stage trial conducted by partner AstraZeneca Plc.

“Based on (today‘s) results, we do not intend to invest in further development of TC-1734,” Targacept Chief Executive Stephen Hill said.

UK-based AstraZeneca returned rights to the drug in March but the companies continue to co-develop another Alzheimer’s drug, AZD1446.

The latest failure marks another setback to Targacept’s already thinning pipeline. In September, the company discontinued the development of its schizophrenia drug, TC-5619 after it failed a mid-stage study. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.