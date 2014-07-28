FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Targacept stops development of bladder drug, shares plunge
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 28, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

Targacept stops development of bladder drug, shares plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Targacept Inc said it was stopping the development of its bladder drug after it failed to show a statistically significant reduction in episodes of urinary incontinence in a mid-stage study.

The company’s shares fell about 32 percent in extended trading.

The company also said based on results from this and previous trials, modulation of nicotinic receptors did not “appear to predict new treatments with a meaningful improvement over the current standard of care.”

Targacept stopped the development of its Alzheimer’s drug earlier this month and its schizophrenia drug last year. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.