Targacept shares plunge after schizophrenia drug dropped
#Hot Stocks
December 17, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Targacept shares plunge after schizophrenia drug dropped

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Targacept Inc shares lost nearly a third of their value before the bell on Tuesday, a day after the company said it would stop developing its experimental schizophrenia drug following disappointing trial results.

The drug, TC-5619, one of the company’s most advanced treatments, failed to reduce symptoms associated with schizophrenia in a mid-stage study.

The trial was testing the drug on 477 schizophrenia patients with stable psychotic symptoms who were on atypical antipsychotic medication, over a period of 24 weeks.

“These negative results, in our opinion, take out the key asset from Targacept pipeline,” Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note, maintaining their “hold” rating on the stock.

The company, which was also testing the drug for use in Alzheimer’s disease, will not develop it for either indication, it said in a statement.

Targacept is also testing drugs for the treatment of overactive bladder syndrome and diabetic gastroparesis.

Deutsche Bank analyst Robyn Karnauskas slashed her price target on the stock by $8 to $4, citing the riskiness of the company’s remaining experimental drugs under development.

Individuals who suffer from schizophrenia, a chronic form of psychosis, can experience a combination of different symptoms. Targacept’s drug was aimed at reducing the so-called “negative” symptoms.

Negative or deficit symptoms include social withdrawal and a lack of motivation, while “positive” symptoms include hallucinations and delusions.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Targacept were down 32 percent at $4.05 in premarket trading on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
