Texas arrest not linked to Target data-breach probe -official
May 8, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

Texas arrest not linked to Target data-breach probe -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - The arrest of a man that Texas police said was involved in last year’s massive Target Corp data breach was in fact not part of the broader federal investigation, a law enforcement official familiar with the probe told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, USA Today and local TV station KVUE reported that Texas police arrested Guo Xing Chen, saying he was “involved in a large-scale credit breach believed to be in excess of $70 million according to investigators from the Target Corporation.”

“This appears to be strictly a street-level arrest that is not tied to the larger breach investigation,” the official said on condition of anonymity. “These credit card numbers could have come from a variety of sources.” (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Eric Walsh)

