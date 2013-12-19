FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Target confirms major card data theft
December 19, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Target confirms major card data theft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say data breach occurred over 19 days, not only during the Thanksgiving weekend. Corrects headline to conform)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Target Corp said data from about 40 million credit and debit card accounts might have been stolen over 19 days starting the day before Thanksgiving, in one of the largest credit card breaches at a U.S. retailer.

The company confirmed a Reuters report on Wednesday that said federal authorities were investigating a data breach, which started on the busy Black Friday weekend.

Target said the accounts, which might have been compromised between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15, affected customers making credit and debit card purchases at its U.S. stores. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

