CORRECTED-Target confirms major card data theft

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Target Corp said data from about 40 million credit and debit card accounts might have been stolen over 19 days starting the day before Thanksgiving, in one of the largest credit card breaches at a U.S. retailer.

The company confirmed a Reuters report on Wednesday that said federal authorities were investigating a data breach, which started on the busy Black Friday weekend.

Target said the accounts, which might have been compromised between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15, affected customers making credit and debit card purchases at its U.S. stores.