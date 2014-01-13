Target planning "significant changes" after data breach - CNBC

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Target Corp plans to make “significant changes” in light of the data breach over the holiday shopping season when hackers stole personal information of millions of customers, the U.S. retailer’s chief executive said in an interview to CNBC.

Malware was installed on the company’s point of sale registers, Gregg Steinhafel said, and Target was working with law enforcement agencies to determine who did it and when it was done. ()

Steinhafel did not give details of the planned changes. “We are in the middle of a criminal investigation as you can appreciate and we can only share so much,” he told CNBC.

Target said on Friday an investigation found that hackers stole the personal information of at least 70 million customers, including names, mailing addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses. Previously, the No. 3 U.S. retailer said the hackers stole data from 40 million credit and debit cards.

Steinhafel told CNBC on Sunday that Target’s environment was secure. “We have no evidence that there is any other guest information that was removed from our environment,” he said.