Target's Canada move to be reviewed for "culture"
April 5, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 6 years ago

Target's Canada move to be reviewed for "culture"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian government has ordered a review of U.S. retail giant Target Corp’s plan to move into Canada, examining whether it would be of net cultural benefit to Canada.

The March 27 decision, which only came to light on Thursday, said cabinet ordered the review under the Investment Canada Act on the recommendation of Heritage Minister James Moore.

The review would involve looking at whether the store’s “cultural” sales, for example books, will contain enough Canadian content.

