Canada's Oliver: Target store closure is private sector decision

CALGARY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The decision by Target Corp to shut its Canadian operations is a private corporate decision that should not have broader implications, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.

“We are of course concerned and empathize with those who will lose their employment,” he told reporters in Calgary.

“This is a private sector decision in a highly competitive industry and I don’t think it has broader implications,” he said. (Reporting by Scott Haggett Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)