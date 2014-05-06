INTERVIEW-Target's interim CEO says he does not want job permanently

BOSTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Target Corp interim Chief Executive John Mulligan said he is not interested in becoming the company’s permanent chief executive.

He made the comment in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, a day after the board the announced the immediate departure of CEO and Chairman Gregg Steinhafel following last year’s devastating data breach.

Mulligan also said that investigators have determined that the data theft was limited to what company has already disclosed -- some 40 million payment card numbers and other data from about 70 million customers.

The company had previously warned that the probe might reveal that the breach was more extensive than understood at the time. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Alden Bentley)