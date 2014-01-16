FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citi to replace debit cards involved in Target data breach - NYT
January 16, 2014 / 3:20 AM / 4 years ago

Citi to replace debit cards involved in Target data breach - NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup will replace all customer debit cards involved in the data breach at Target Corp, the No.3 U.S. retailer, the New York Times reported quoting a person briefed on the bank’s decision.

The bank did not replace the debit cards sooner because it wanted to minimize disruptions during the holiday shopping season, the newspaper reported. ()

Target said last week an investigation found that hackers stole the personal information of at least 70 million customers, including names, mailing addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses. Previously, the retailer said the hackers stole data from 40 million credit and debit cards.

The two sets of numbers likely contained some overlap, a company spokeswoman had said.

JPMorgan said in December it would give customers new debit cards printed quickly at many of its branches.

Citi is not reissuing credit cards, the New York Times said.

The bank was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

