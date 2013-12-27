FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target confirms encrypted PINs were stolen in recent breach
December 27, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

Target confirms encrypted PINs were stolen in recent breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Target Corp on Friday confirmed that “strongly encrypted PIN data” was stolen as part of the massive data breach at the third-largest U.S. retailer during the first three weeks of the holiday season.

Earlier this week, Reuters had reported exclusively that the hackers who attacked Target and compromised up to 40 million credit cards and debit cards also managed to steal encrypted personal identification numbers, citing a senior payments executive familiar with the situation.

