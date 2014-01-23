FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Democratic leaders seek data breach documents from Target
January 23, 2014

U.S. Democratic leaders seek data breach documents from Target

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Three Democratic members of the House of Representatives sent Target Corp Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel a letter on Thursday requesting documents on a data breach that affected tens of millions of Target customers.

The request from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce is in advance of a hearing scheduled for next month.

“This breach is particularly significant because of its unprecedented scope and scale,” the Democrats, Henry Waxman, Diana DeGette and Jan Schakowsky, wrote in the letter.

They asked Target to provide documents such as written policies on threat monitoring and network security since Jan 1, 2012, information on how much Target spent and how many people it employed for network security for certain periods and a detailed timeline of when it learned of the breach and when it informed customers.

