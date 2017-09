Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bruce Dayton, who played a major role in creating Target Corp, died on Friday in Orono, Minnesota, the state’s governor’s office said.

Dayton, 97, was the former chief executive of Dayton-Hudson, which evolved into Target Corp.

He was the father of Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)