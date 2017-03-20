FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target names Kroger veteran Jeff Burt new grocery chief
March 20, 2017 / 6:17 PM / 5 months ago

Target names Kroger veteran Jeff Burt new grocery chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Target Corp on Monday named Kroger Co veteran Jeff Burt its senior vice president of grocery, fresh food and beverage, replacing Anne Dament.

Burt, who joins Target after 30 years at grocer Kroger, will report to Chief Merchandising Officer Mark Tritton.

Dament stepped down in November, less than eighteen months after she was appointed and tasked with turning around the retailer's grocery business, which accounts for a fifth of Target's sales. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

